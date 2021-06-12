Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$45.51, with a volume of 1,493 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

In related news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 25,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.17, for a total value of C$1,029,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at C$9,405,286.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total value of C$135,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$558,109.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.