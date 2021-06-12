Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,875 shares of company stock valued at $25,016,139. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Allakos stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.99.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.
