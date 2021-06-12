Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,875 shares of company stock valued at $25,016,139. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allakos by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

