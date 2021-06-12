Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ALNA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 288,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,167. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

