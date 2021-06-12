Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 68,262 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Redwood Trust worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RWT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

