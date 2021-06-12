Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.