Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,063 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of MODV stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.