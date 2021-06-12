Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 15,620 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 282.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

