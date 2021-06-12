Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,657 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 725,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 115,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.