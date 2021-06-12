Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,498,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 116.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 57,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock worth $24,223,866 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.