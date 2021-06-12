Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,253 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of Investar worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Strs Ohio increased its position in Investar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

