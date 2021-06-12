Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Lantheus worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.