Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 98.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 211.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 621.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

