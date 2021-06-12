Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

STXB stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

