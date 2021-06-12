Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $63.85 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.