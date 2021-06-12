Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.36 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

