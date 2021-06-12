Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $91.62.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

