Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.