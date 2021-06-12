Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $2.30 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

