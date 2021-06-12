Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

