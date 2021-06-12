Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,377 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Middlesex Water worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

