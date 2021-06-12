Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 711.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

