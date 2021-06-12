Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.32 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.