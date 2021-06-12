Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,338 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

