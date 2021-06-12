Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,361 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $79.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

