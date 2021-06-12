Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,970 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $293.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $300.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

