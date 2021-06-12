Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,148 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Century Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

