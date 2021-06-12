Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 32,587 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.96% of Professional worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Professional by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Professional alerts:

PFHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

PFHD stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,905 shares of company stock worth $511,335 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.