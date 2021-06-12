Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,420 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

