Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 354,710 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

IFS stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.