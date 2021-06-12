Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $11,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 109,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,973.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,844.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 665,963 shares of company stock worth $10,592,836. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

