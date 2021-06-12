Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,600,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMOT opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

