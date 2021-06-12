Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.21. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 42,876 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $538.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

