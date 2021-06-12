AllSafe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $308,669.74 and $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001531 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 137.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

