Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 474,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 159,244 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

