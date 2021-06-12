Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ally Financial worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ALLY stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

