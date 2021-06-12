Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $168.56 million and $41.88 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075793 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002672 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003065 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

