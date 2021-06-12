Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is USS Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,513.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.