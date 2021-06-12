Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is TRB Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.9% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,441.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,313.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.