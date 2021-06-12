Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is TRB Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

TRB Advisors LP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.9% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $7,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,313.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,441.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

