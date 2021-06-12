Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 367,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

