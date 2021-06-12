Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.67 ($59.61).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EPA:ALO opened at €45.32 ($53.32) on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €45.28.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

