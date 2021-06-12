Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
