Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

