Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,141,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Ambev worth $30,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,668,000 after buying an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,766,000 after buying an additional 2,756,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

