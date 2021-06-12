AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Reaches $7.27 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $117,293.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01120204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,809.22 or 0.99779019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

