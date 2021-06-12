American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 201,606 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.