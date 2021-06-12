American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,627,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,822,000 after buying an additional 387,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.76 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

