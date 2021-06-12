American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.11.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

American Express stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $124,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

