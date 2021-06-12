American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.76 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

