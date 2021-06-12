American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.