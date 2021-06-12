American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.20.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.36. 725,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,886. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.